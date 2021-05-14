United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $215.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day moving average is $169.43. The stock has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.