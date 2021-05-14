Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CYCC opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

