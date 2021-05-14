Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79. Tennant has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $304,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,121 shares of company stock worth $1,662,354. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

