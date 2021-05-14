Cube Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $180.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 45.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Cube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cube has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Cube has a market cap of $7.22 million and $180.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00089602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.94 or 0.01165944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00069801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00113875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00063962 BTC.

About Cube

Cube is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Cube Coin Trading

