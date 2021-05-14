Stakinglab (LABX) Market Capitalization Hits $1,425.49

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,425.49 and approximately $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001141 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004029 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

