Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $500,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.31 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

