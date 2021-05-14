Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 51.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $250.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

