Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 168,769 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 143,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $22,016,000.

Five Below stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.52 and a 200-day moving average of $178.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

