Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.67. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,218,768 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $69.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 124.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 875,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 131.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 303,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 205.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 121,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

