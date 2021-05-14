Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $73.36 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

