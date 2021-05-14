Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 62 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Shares of IWM opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.66 and a 200 day moving average of $210.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

