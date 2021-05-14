Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.29

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.29 and traded as high as $71.80. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 14,966 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $360.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 7.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 32.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.