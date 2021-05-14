Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,090.85

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,090.85 ($40.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,584 ($46.83). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,536 ($46.20), with a volume of 215,766 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24).

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,585.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,095.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

