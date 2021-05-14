Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,110.08

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,110.08 ($14.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,224.53 ($16.00). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 85,102 shares.

HFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,182 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £998.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

