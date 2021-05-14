Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.53

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.53 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 94.44 ($1.23). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 89.36 ($1.17), with a volume of 8,352,824 shares.

CINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 88.17 ($1.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.83.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

