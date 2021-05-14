RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $48,167.12 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dirk G. Brockstedt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $474.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

