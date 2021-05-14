Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May Sells 500 Shares

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Leidos by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 29,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 58,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.