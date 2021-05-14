Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May Sells 500 Shares

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Leidos by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 29,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 58,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

