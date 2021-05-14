Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.