Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for S&W Seed Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for S&W Seed in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $123.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.68. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

