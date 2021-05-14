AntiMatter Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002948 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00089929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.55 or 0.01112261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00070097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00114059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00064159 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

