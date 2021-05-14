Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.85.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

AZUL stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

