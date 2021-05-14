Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch bought 1,000 shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $15,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MSVB opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.34. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

