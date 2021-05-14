Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Omnicell by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $131.01 on Friday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.