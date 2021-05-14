Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNFR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

