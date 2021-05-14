IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%.

IMV stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. IMV has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.69.

IMV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

