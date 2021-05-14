HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $580.00 at Canaccord Genuity

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $560.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $475.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $574.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.60 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.