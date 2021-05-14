LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $117.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $119.00.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $116.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

