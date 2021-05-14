L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given Overweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

LB stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

