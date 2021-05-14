ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. ORIX has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 183.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ORIX during the first quarter worth $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ORIX by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 12.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.