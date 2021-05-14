Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 2,230 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $4,421,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 11,008 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $663,232.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,238 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,424,257.02.

On Friday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $109,795.95.

On Friday, March 5th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $129,498.64.

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05.

On Tuesday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

