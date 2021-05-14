TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 2,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,192 shares of TransUnion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $197,367.68.

TRU opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.44. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after buying an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after purchasing an additional 808,689 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,453,000 after purchasing an additional 366,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

