Lotto (LOTTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $471,009.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $178.17 million and approximately $471,009.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.33 or 0.00648169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

