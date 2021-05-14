Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $247.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.29.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.33 and a 200-day moving average of $173.20. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

