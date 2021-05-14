Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $247.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.29.
Shares of LOW stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.33 and a 200-day moving average of $173.20. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.
In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
