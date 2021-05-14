Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.06

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.06 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.91), with a volume of 77,609 shares trading hands.

GEMD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £95.11 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.