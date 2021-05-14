Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.06

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.06 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.91), with a volume of 77,609 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEMD. Barclays raised their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £95.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

