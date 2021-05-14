The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.42

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 87.42 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.70). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.67), with a volume of 5,573,455 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 98.75 ($1.29).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.84. The company has a market cap of £957.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.