Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,035 shares of company stock worth $15,997,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

