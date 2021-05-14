Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.31

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.31 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 186.45 ($2.44). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 184.30 ($2.41), with a volume of 5,723,830 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 199.33 ($2.60).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.