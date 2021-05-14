Analysts Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Target Price at $160.20

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

CTXS opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

