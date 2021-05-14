IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $432,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock worth $326,630 in the last 90 days. 79.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

