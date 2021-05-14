$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Insperity reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after buying an additional 775,657 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61. Insperity has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

