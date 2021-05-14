Analysts Set Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Target Price at $511.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $511.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SARTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $430.00 on Tuesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $550.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.68.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.