Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $19.67

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of FLR opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

