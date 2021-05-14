Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.