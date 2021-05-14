Eventbrite, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Eventbrite in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE EB opened at $19.81 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

