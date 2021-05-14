Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.60 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $24.60 billion and $7.27 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $1,313.05 or 0.02588188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,732.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.17 or 0.00644894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00072855 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001865 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003009 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,737,162 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

