KeyFi Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $41,345.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00636385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00239128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.37 or 0.01210633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00037538 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,442 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.