Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors analyst D. Ventura expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $57.92 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,572,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.