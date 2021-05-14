Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ferro in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

FOE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. G.Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

FOE stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

