UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

UMH stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $953.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 251,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 336,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

